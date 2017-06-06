Guimbal delivers 200th Cabri G2 helicopter

French company Helicoptères Guimbal has delivered its 200th Cabri G2 two-seat helicopter – to HeliGroup, distributor of the marque in the UK. The UK now has 28 G2s, more than any other country.

The 200th helicopter is finished in a British Union Flag colour scheme and was on display at last week’s Aero Expo. It is fitted with the latest Aspen Avionics EFD1000 Evolution glass cockpit with two displays:

An Attitude Display Indicator with tape-style Altimeter and Airspeed Indicator. Mechanical ASI and Altimeters are retained to help with the aircraft’s training mission

A Horizontal Situation Indicator with multiple GPS/VOR inputs and traffic awareness displays linked to ADS-B or FLARM.

The Aspen glass-panel is certified by both EASA and the FAA, and the majority of customers opt for this version, said the company. This particular helicopter is also the first to have the 145hp to 160hp upgrade.

Helicoptères Guimbal