GPS approach with vertical guidance for Brighton

Brighton City Airport (Shoreham) is planning to introduce GPS-based instrument approaches with vertical guidance and has launched a public consultation regarding the proposal.

The airport has been operating GPS approaches since 2008 but these provide information of position, not altitude, for pilots. The consultation is from now to 18 May 2017.

The airport is proposing:

To improve its satellite navigation instrument approach procedures to the ?tarmac runways by providing altitude information to the pilot and removing their current reliance on a ground-based radio beacon. These will be used in conjunction with the other existing instrument approach procedures and visual approaches to all runways. To establish a holding pattern over the English Channel.

The consultation documents can be found on the airport’s website here