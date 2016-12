Spanish pilot Michel Gordillo has completed his amazing figure-of-eight flight around the world via both Poles.

Called the Sky Polaris project, Michel landed at Madrid Airport last week after flying 76,400 kilometres (41,253nm) in the two-seat Van’s RV-8 built by himself and his daughters.

Almost half the flight (32,183km) was over open water. One leg, across Antarctica, was 4,783km. Michel spent 305 tacho hours flying the aircraft.

Sky Polaris