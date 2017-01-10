GASCo Safety Evening, Perth

Name of event
GASco Safety Evening
GASco Safety Evening
Date
January 2017
January 2017
Location
Perth Airport, Scone, Scotland, United Kingdom
Perth Airport, Scone, Scotland, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Contact
Elaine Whitehead Tel: 01738 550555
Elaine Whitehead Tel: 01738 550555
E-mail: office@scottishaeroclub.org.uk
15:00.
The Scottish Aero Club has a Burns Supper at 7pm that attendees will be welcome to attend. Tickets for this will be available from the same address shortly. The GASCo Safety Evening Officer will be doing the speech “tae the lassies”.