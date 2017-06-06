Garmin G5 approved for use as DG/HSI

Garmin’s useful G5 electronic flight instrument has been approved for installation as a replacement directional gyro (DG) or horizontal situation indicator (HSI) in type-certificated fixed-wing General Aviation aircraft.

When paired with select navcomm units or GPS navigators, the G5 can be considered as primary information for displaying magnetic heading, VOR/LOC guidance and/or GPS course guidance, as well as distance and groundspeed.

The installation of dual G5 electronic flight instruments can eliminate the mechnical vacuum system powering ‘steam’ gauges.

Installation approval is accomplished via supplemental type certificate (STC) with a comprehensive approved model list (AML) containing over 650 individual aircraft models. It can be fitted in place of a standard 79mm flight instrument and has its own back-up battery.

When paired with the GTN 650/750, GNS 430W/530W, non-WAAS GNS 430/530 and GNS 480 navigators, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display vertical and lateral GPS/VOR/LOC course deviation when available, as well as groundspeed and distance to the next waypoint.

In a G5 configuration that is paired with the GNC 255 or SL 30 navcomm radio, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display lateral and vertical course deviation when available. Additionally, a single magnetometer is capable of supplying magnetic heading information to two G5 electronic flight instruments simultaneously.

The G5 price starts at $2,449, which includes the installation kit, magnetometer, back-up battery and the STC.

Garmin