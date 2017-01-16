Flying Proms, Old Warden

Name of event
Flying Proms
Date
August 2017
Location
Old Warden Aerodrome, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
It’s the 20th year of this popular event, which is one of the highlights of the season at The Shuttleworth Collection. You’ll be watching vintage aircraft perform aerial displays to much loved classical themes performed by a live orchestra. With all of the atmosphere and fun of a truly British Proms and the excitement of watching Shuttleworth Collection aircraft display. Swiss Garden will be open so take a stroll around this picturesque gem.