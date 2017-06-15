Flying Legends, Duxford

Name of event

Flying Legends Location

Imperial War Museum Duxford, Duxford, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Tickets for the Flying Legends Air Show must be purchased in advance; tickets will not be available to purchase on arrival at the air show.

The Flying Legends Air Show, run by The Fighter Collection at IWM Duxford, is famous the world over for its unique presentations of historic piston-engined aircraft in rare combinations and remarkable flying displays.

Highlights for the Flying Legends Air Show 2017 include:

For the first time, on Sunday 9 July only , the Flying Legends flying display will be opened at 1.20pm by the world-famous Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force aerobatic team. Visitors will be able to meet the Red Arrows pilots after their display has concluded. The renowned flying display of rare historic aircraft commences at 2pm.

The Bremont Horsemen, the world's only P-51 Mustang formation aerobatic team make a welcome return to the Flying Legends Air Show, with the UK debut performance of P-51 Mustang Freseni, being shipped from the USA especially for the Flying Legends Air Show.

The golden age of air racing is recreated with flying displays from a de Havilland DH-88 Comet, a Percival Mew Gull, Travel R Type R Mystery Ship and LeVier Cosmic Wind.

Spitfires galore, with variants including three Mark I Spitfires, up to the mighty Maxi Spitfire.

A trio of Hawker Hurricanes, including one which has not previously been seen at the Flying Legends Air Show.

The world’s only airworthy Bristol Blenheim.

Many more glorious and rare historic aircraft.

The Balbo, a massed-formation finale featuring many of the aircraft that have taken part in the flying display, is unique to the Flying Legends Air Show and a world-renowned spectacle.

Across the museum, visitors can enjoy fun and nostalgic activities, including The Vintage Village, featuring New York-based singing trio The Manhattan Dolls, the Umbrella Big Band, ‘Laurel and Hardy’ with their Model T Ford Car and the chance to sit in a replica Spitfire.

Trade stands selling aviation prints and memorabilia plus a themed trader area.

A wide range of refreshments available across the site from the museum’s permanent cafes and restaurants and also from mobile catering units.

In addition to the action in the sky and fun activities across the museum, visitors can experience the award-winning exhibitions at IWM Duxford as entrance to the whole museum – including AirSpace, the newly redeveloped American Air Museum and the Battle of Britain exhibition – is included in the price of the ticket.

For the latest information on flying in, read this.