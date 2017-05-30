Flying For Freedrom Fly-in and Open Day, Kemble

Name of event
Flying For Freedrom Fly-in & Open Day
Date
July 2017
Location
Cotswold Airport, Cirencester, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Experience the thrill of Microlight flight in one of our experience flights
Help the team raise funds for ongoing training and their expedition to the South Pole – an aviation first
Meet the team and hear their inspirational stories
BBQ and refreshments avalible throughout the day
Drive in or Fly in – £15 per car/aircraft