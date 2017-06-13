FLYER Summer 2017

Cover story: Reborn Warrior and Ascend 172: remanufactured aircraft as good as new but at half the price
With new aircraft costing several arms and multiple legs, there’s a market for remanufactured aircraft – taking popular types, stripping back to basics, making good, making better with new engines, avionics and interiors, and then making them available with great finance packages. That’s the UK’s Reborn Warrior and US’s Ascend 172.
Flying solo around Africa by Robinson R66 helicopter
Photo report from June’s Aero Expo show
Review of SEHT’s surprisingly good low-cost ANR headset
Save a handy £48 with FLYER’s exclusive free landing vouchers, in association with Pooleys