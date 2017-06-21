Fly-in and Open Day, Monewden

Name of event

Fly-in & Open Day Location

Monewden Airfield, Monewden, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

After a brilliantly successful open day last year Monewden Airfield near Ipswich will be hosting a fly-in for light aircraft along with an open day for anyone who wishes to come and visit the premises.

Fly-in starts at 10am by PPR.

Pilots and visitors:

Free BBQ and refreshments all day

Chlidrens activities including face painting, story telling and more

Car Parking

Please call 01473 737486 for more information.

Monewden Airfield, Clopton Road, IP13 7DF