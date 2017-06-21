Fly-in and Open Day, Monewden

Name of event
Fly-in & Open Day
Date
August 2017
Location
Monewden Airfield, Monewden, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
After a brilliantly successful open day last year Monewden Airfield near Ipswich will be hosting a fly-in for light aircraft along with an open day for anyone who wishes to come and visit the premises.
Fly-in starts at 10am by PPR.
Pilots and visitors:
- Free BBQ and refreshments all day
- Chlidrens activities including face painting, story telling and more
- Car Parking
- Please call 01473 737486 for more information.
Monewden Airfield, Clopton Road, IP13 7DF