Fly-in and Open Day 2017, Kirkbride

Name of event

Fly-in and Open Day Location

Kirkbride Airfield, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Kirkbride Airfield will be holding its annual Fly-In and Open Day on Sunday 3rd September. We are very pleased to announce that we have been allocated a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights Spitfire and Hurricane fighters that will take place on the day. We are also in negotiation with several other owners of “very interesting” aircraft and hope that (should the weather gods allow) this will be one of the best fly-Ins in years. As usual all are welcome and if you should require any more information then please contact John Plaskett on 07710672087. As more details become clear they will be posted on our “Friends of Kirkbride Airfield” Facebook page