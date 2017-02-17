Name of event
Thruxton Fly-in
Thruxton Fly-in
Date
March 2017
March 2017
Location
Thruxton Aerodrome, Thruxton, United Kingdom
Thruxton Aerodrome, Thruxton, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Contact
Neil Richardson neil.richardson777@gmail.com
Thruxton Aerodrome will be opening its runway(s) on 19 March 2017 for a fly-in.
Reduced landing fees as follows:
- Single engine aircraft £6.00
- Helicopters £6.00
- Twin engine aircraft £12.00
If you purchase a minimum of 20 litres of fuel you will get a free landing fee.
The Jackaroo Café will be offering a reduced price on breakfast:
- Standard breakfast (including a hot beverage) £5.50
- Jackaroo breakfast (including a hot beverage) £6.95
A & J Aviation will also be on site with their range of aviation books.
Please can you email me neil.richardson777@gmail.com with the following:
- Aircraft registration
- Type
- POB
- ETA.
This is only for the numbers so that the café can cater for all the breakfast requirements.
The airfield looks forward to seeing you all and having a great day.