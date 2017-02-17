Fly-in, Thruxton

Name of event

Thruxton Fly-in Location

Thruxton Aerodrome, Thruxton, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Thruxton Aerodrome will be opening its runway(s) on 19 March 2017 for a fly-in.

Reduced landing fees as follows:

Single engine aircraft £6.00

Helicopters £6.00

Twin engine aircraft £12.00

If you purchase a minimum of 20 litres of fuel you will get a free landing fee.

The Jackaroo Café will be offering a reduced price on breakfast:

Standard breakfast (including a hot beverage) £5.50

Jackaroo breakfast (including a hot beverage) £6.95

A & J Aviation will also be on site with their range of aviation books.

Please can you email me neil.richardson777@gmail.com with the following:

Aircraft registration

Type

POB

ETA.

This is only for the numbers so that the café can cater for all the breakfast requirements.

The airfield looks forward to seeing you all and having a great day.