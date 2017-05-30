Fly-in & BBQ, RAF Wyton

Name of event

Fly-in & BBQ Location

RAF Wyton, Huntingdon, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes

A RAFFCA Fly-in and BBQ will be held on 22 July 2017 at RAF Wyton. Strictly PPR as pilots must receive a fly-in brief and e-mail a copy of insurance certificate. No visitor access allowed by road. Confirmation of details if required from Wg Cdr Andy March 07765 870904.