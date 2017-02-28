Flight examiners combine to maintain standards

An association for flight examiners has been formed with the aim of maintaining high standards in the UK flight training industry.

The Independent Flight Examiners’ Association (IFEA) had its inaugural meeting at Booker Aviation on 6 December, when officers of the association were appointed and issues discussed.

IFEA says it has been formed to address the many issues and problems experienced by the growing number of authorised flight examiners conducting flight and simulator tests on behalf of the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

“Since JAA and now EASA, the number of CAA employed examiners (staff examiners) has dwindled from some 30 to just three fixed wing and two rotary examiners in 2017,” says a statement from IFEA. “Test centres have disappeared, as has the capacity of the Authority to select or standardise the examining work-force.

“This reduction in the CAA’s oversight of authorised examiners has caused concern to many conscientious examiners who have recognised the risk of decreased standards.

“IFEA has been formed with the objective of assisting the CAA to maintain those high standards for which the UK flight training industry has been recognised. IFEA intends to work with the CAA in developing new policies for the selection, training and supervision of examiners.”

Open to all examiners

IFEA is open to all flight and simulator examiners authorised by the UK CAA and offers a web-based forum to all member examiners from PPL to CPL FEs, IREs as well as TREs and SFEs. Annual membership for all commercial flight examiners is £82 and for private examiners £41.

“If you are a flight examiner, you should be a member of IFEA. As BALPA and IPA is to airline pilots, we hope IFEA will become to flight examiners,” says IFEA.

The IFEA officers appointed are:

Anthony Mollison, Chair

David Hoy, Deputy Chair & Treasurer

Neil McMillan, Secretary

Steve Oddy, Standards Advisor

IFEA website