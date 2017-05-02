Flight Design releases more KLA-100 detail

German light sport aircraft manufacturer Flight Design has released more details of its all-new two-seat low-wing KLA-100 aircraft. The KLA-100 was a surprise showing at AERO Friedrichshafen in April.

“The first flight was performed in Sumperk, Czech Republic in late March with test pilot Richard Ponizil at the controls. Since that time the plane has made seven more flights and met all expectations,” said Flight Design COO, Daniel Gunther.

Flight Design intends to certify the KLA-100 as a Light Sport Aircraft for sale in countries that accept ASTM compliant aircraft. This will allow access to almost every major aviation market.

“The programme is a collaboration between Vessel Company of South Korea and Flight Design,” said Matthias Betsch, CEO of Flight Design. “Our engineering staff has worked closely with the Vessel Engineers to develop the KLA-100 and they will work together to certify the plane in Europe and South Korea.”

Flight Design is keen to point out the performance of the wing, which has a high aspect ratio to reduce drag and increase climb. The Stall-Safe drooped leading edge is designed to keep the airflow attached at the tips, promote post-stall aileron control and resist spins.

The long-span slotted flaps slow the KLA-100 for low landing speeds and gentle stalls, said Flight Design. The wide chord ailerons allow precise control and minimal adverse yaw. The blended winglets round out the wing tips and reduce drag, increase climb and give the KLA-100 a distinctive ramp presence.

The powerplant is the 74kW (100kp) fuel injected Rotax 912iS. Avionics comprise dual Garmin G3X EFIS and EMS screens combined with a Garmin GTN-650 MFD, Garmin GTX-335 Mode ES ADS-B out transponder and optional Garmin two-axis autopilot. A Stratos Magnum 601 advanced AEPS rescue system is integrated into the airframe.

Flight Design