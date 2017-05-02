Flick Roll for British Aerobatics brand

BRITISH AEROBATICS is the new name and brand for the British Aerobatic Association, often confusingly abbreviated to BAeA.

The Association said that participation in aerobatics has changed in the last decade. The rise of social media means that communications and the sharing of information, videos and conversations have changed, opening up new opportunities online.

The first step is to launch a new identity, reflecting the association’s heritage as the sporting body for both power and glider aerobatics. There will be a new look for the website, BRITISH AEROBATICS merchandise and a new YouTube channel for sharing news, tuition tips and footage from aerobatic flights.

There will also be increased opportunities to experience competition flight for the first time and training camps to help pilots improve their aerobatic flying.

Brand launch at Formation Aerobatics Championships

The British Globalstars formation display team headed the rebranding at the Formation Aerobatics Challenge event staged in Zhengzhou, China from 29 April to 1 May. The Globalstars team comprises five British champions: former British Unlimited Champion Mark Jefferies, Chris Burkett, Tom Cassells, Steve Carver and Chris Heames.

The next British Aerobatics event is at Breighton Airfield on 6-7 May. More details here.

