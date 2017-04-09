Fish ‘n Chips Fly-in, Blackpool

Blackpool Airport
Name of event
Fish 'n Chips Fly-in
Date
April 2017
Location
Blackpool Airport, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

Organiser: Simon Menzies
T: 07831 121612
E: simon@hangar3blackpool.com

At Hangar 3, Blackpool.  Free Fish and Chips on arrival. Free Shuttle to the famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Arrival Treasure Hunt. Timed Arrival Competition.