Fish ‘n Chips Fly-in, Blackpool

Name of event
Fish 'n Chips Fly-in
Date
April 2017
Location
Blackpool Airport, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser: Simon Menzies
T: 07831 121612
E: simon@hangar3blackpool.com
At Hangar 3, Blackpool. Free Fish and Chips on arrival. Free Shuttle to the famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Arrival Treasure Hunt. Timed Arrival Competition.