First test for electric power contra-rotating props

VIDEO ContraElectric Propulsion (CEP) has tested its contra-rotating, propellers driven by electric motors in what is thought to be a world first. Fitted to a test rig, the tests were successful and herald the start of a full trials programme.

VIDEO of the test (courtesy Glos Airport)

The propellers were made by Rupert Wasey at Hercules Propellers and will be fitted to a 225kW twin electric motor.

CEP believes the next big advance in light aircraft propulsion will be a battery powered, twin motor, contra rotating system with fixed pitch propellers. “Since this has now become technically feasible, we are building one to prove it,” said Nick Sills, founder of CEP.

ContraElectric Propulsion