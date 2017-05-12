First flight for SolarStratos two-seater

The first two-seat solar-powered aircraft, the SolarStratos, has made its first flight.

The aircraft has 22 square metres of solar panels spread across its 8.5-metre wingspan, charging lithium-ion batteries and powering a 32kW electric motor.

The first flight was for seven minutes and reached a height of 300 metres (1,000ft), flown by test pilot Damian Hischier.

The ultimate objective for SolarStratos to fly to the stratosphere and an altitude of 75,000ft. It will be flown by pilots Raphael Domjan and Thierry Plojoux wearing spacesuits. First though, they have to learn to fly it so they can demonstrate the aircraft’s flight capabilities at a major event in Quebec in June.

SolarStratos