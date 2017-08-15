First flight beckons as Elixir starts ground tests

French start-up Elixir Aircraft has run the engine and systems of its all-new two-seat aircraft for the first time (pictured above). The ground tests started yesterday, Monday, with the company aiming for the aircraft’s first flight by the end of August.

“After several days of thorough tests on the engine and the electrical wiring, we made our first engine run!” said the company. “Congratulations to the whole team!”

The Elixir is a two-seat aircraft with a carbon composite structure built using methods common in modern yacht construction. It is powered by a Rotax 912iS engine, with a projected cruise speed of 140-170kt, a range of 1,000nm, fuel burn of 14 litres/hour, an empty weight of 265kg (580lb) and a payload of 280kg.

The Elixir also features an emergency parachute system manufactured by BRS, a bespoke Garmin G3X cockpit, and a fuel-tank inerting system to reduce the risk of fire.

Company co-founder Cyril Champenois says nine of the €150,000 aircraft have so far been ordered by French flight schools and private owners.

Elixir Aircraft