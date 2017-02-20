Firs Farm Fly-in & BBQ 2017

Name of event

Firs Farm Fly-in & BBQ Location

Firs Farm, Berkshire, Leckhampstead, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

The aviators at Firs Farm will be holding a flyin and BBQ on the 22nd July 2017 with a poor weather contingency of Sunday 23rd July.

The format again will be – “Bring your own sausage”.

On the field we will have a monster gas BBQ, sauces, plates, napkins, tea, coffee, water, soft drinks and a supply of burger buns etc. So bring your own meat, and picnic food. If you don’t have time to shop, then drop in anyway and take a chance, by mid afternoon there are often plenty of half used packs of sausages and burgers left over from fellow aviators.

We will be at the field from 10:00 to assemble the BBQ and get ready.

Why do we adopt this minimalist format? Simple the British weather means that lots of organisation and expenditure upon catering can easily go to waste if the weather turns poor!

Camping space is available with toilet facilities on-site and a village pub within easy walking distance. Landing fee is £10 and that’s all you will pay, any proceeds from the day going to a local charity.

All welcome especially LAA and BMAA types, be interesting to see a foot launch!

More info and PPR for the day can be had from Pete 07976 262833.

Airfield info here