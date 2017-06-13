FAA type certificate for Bell’s new Jet Ranger X

Bell’s newest helicopter, the 505 Jet Ranger X, has received US type certification from the FAA. It’s a major step forward for the single-engine, entry-level helicopter which already has Canadian certification.

“This is another significant milestone in our journey to market entry for the Bell 505,” said Mitch Snyder, boss of Bell Helicopter.

“This aircraft incorporates the latest advancements in safety and aviation technology and we are extremely proud of our return to the short light single class of helicopters.”

Bell Helicopter will continue to work with other certification authorities around the globe. Through the flight test program, the Bell 505 underwent rigorous certification activities and achieved more than 1,000 flight test hours. The Bell Helicopter Training Academy is also prepared for entry into service with customer training.

The 505 Jet Ranger X is a replacement for the long in the tooth JetRanger, and goes head to head with Robinson’s R66 Turbine. It features a Safran Arrius 2R engine with dual channel Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), and a fully integrated Garmin G1000H flight deck with dual 10.4in (26.4cm) displays. Max cruise speed is 125kt and the 505 has a useful load of 1,500lb (680kg).

Bell Helicopter