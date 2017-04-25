Engine Management Seminar, Kortrijk, Belgium

Name of event

Parkhotel Kortrijk, Stationsplein, Kortrijk, Belgium

Parkhotel Kortrijk, Stationsplein, Kortrijk, Belgium PPR Required?

No Event website

Engine Management Made Easy Seminar presented by Advanced Pilot Seminars (APS) in association with PPL/IR Europe over the weekend of 23-25 June 2017.

Think of your flight training, whether it was last year or 50 years ago. Chances are you got very little conversation, much less training on how to handle the engine in different phases of flight, and even less on proper leaning, and why.

You may be wary of the red knob (mixture), with admonitions like, “Don’t touch it below 5,000,” and “Lean it until the engine gets rough, then enrich until the engine runs smoothly.” (Both are bad ideas!)

We now have the wonderful ‘Engine Monitoring Systems’ but do you know what they mean? Many think they are most useful for leaning, but this is not true. They monitor your engine, and tell you how it’s working, sometimes far in advance of trouble.

APS teaches you the meaning of those pesky parameters, and what to do about them! We also teach when and how to use rich of peak (ROP) and when and how to use lean of peak (LOP). Is your engineset-up right? Do you want your expensive engine to last longer? Prevention is better than cure.

APS deals with the many myths about detonation, pre-ignition, engine roughness and other anomalies, all with facts (not opinions), and hard data from real airplanes and the world’s most sophisticated test stand. We often have the parts from problem engines, the recorded data, and the pilot’s account of what happened. You will not see this anywhere else!

Come and join us for a fun filled weekend, and a lot of education!

The basic cost of the 2-day seminar is $1290 per participant. The fees are repayable if cancelled before 23 May. The hotel is not included. Parkhotel in Kortrijk . You will need to make your own booking. Just mention PPL/IR to obtain the discount.

Course attendees, if they wish, can come to the Saturday night dinner at a cost of 60 per person, including wines and mineral water. Please indicate on the registration form if you would like to attend.