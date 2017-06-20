Elixir shows complete new aircraft in Paris

French startup Elixir Aircraft has a complete aircraft on display at this year’s Paris Air Show, being staged at Le Bourget Airport north of Paris this week.

The two-seat all-composite construction aircraft has a box-type structure which has enabled the team behind the Light Sport Aircraft to work quickly.

The project was announced last year, by April at AERO Friedrichshafen they had a fuselage. By the beginning of June the aircraft was nearly complete but unpainted when it went to the Air Expo at Lyon. Now, at the Paris Show, it is painted, has the engine fitted, prop on, canopy and undercarriage.

Elixir, started by Arthur Léopold-Léger, is based near La Rochelle in west France, and has already started taking orders for the aircraft. It will be available with either the 100hp Rotax 912iS and the new 135hp Rotax 915iS engine.

