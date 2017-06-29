Electric eFusion aircraft flies above Goodwood

The electric powered eFusion two-seat training aircraft from Hungary’s Magnus Aircraft is on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from Thursday 29 June to Sunday 2 July.

The e-Fusion is powered by an electrical system from Siemens, which has also brought along its electric Extra 330LE aerobatic aircraft. Siemens UK chief executive Juergen Maier was so enthused he went for a flight in the eFusion and posted a video on YouTube (below).

The two electric aircraft are part of the Festival of Speed’s Air line-up. Also exhibiting is Oriens, UK distributor of Pilatus aircraft, with a new PC-12 and hosting a bespoke arrivals lounge at the Goodwood Aerodrome, welcoming visitors flying in to the Festival of Speed.

The Royal Navy has a Westland Lynx Mk3 on show, alongside an Arms trailer. Textron is exhibiting three Cessna aircraft: a 182T, TTx and Grand Caravan EX. HelixAv and Nicolas McLaren have a presence on the stands.

Goodwood’s own Flying School is displaying its range of aircraft, including its magnificent 1943 Harvard Warbird and several training Cessnas. Helicopter pleasure flights are available.

Back on the ground, a selection of Pedal Planes will be available for little ones to pilot around a dedicated area. Budding astronauts can get a taste of what life in space is like, thanks to the Novium Museum bringing part of its Tim Peake: An Extraordinary Journey exhibition, which includes a replica space suit, robotic arms and an interactive area. Museum staff will explain the challenges faced by astronauts when working outside our atmosphere.

Goodwood Festival of Speed