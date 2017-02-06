Easter Fly-in, Easter Airfield

Name of event
Easter Fly-in
Date
- April 2017
Location
IV20 1H
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
David Munro
E: dhmunro@me.com
T: 07967 715 304
It’s the Easter bank holiday weekend so David Munro will pick the best two days of the four nearer the time: 14/15/16/17 April 2017
Airfield is located 13 miles NNE of Inverness, 900m grass 06/24. Radio: listen on safetycom. Camp if you wish, hotel nearby. Easter Airfield is PPR. All visiting pilots need to record their details in the movements book, located in the control hut.