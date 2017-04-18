EASA type certificate for GameBird GB1

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has type certified the GameBird GB1 two-seat aerobatic aircraft. The US FAA certification is expected to follow shortly.

The GB1 is the product of a design by Philipp Steinbach and Walmart heir Steuart Walton, an aerobatics enthusiast. It was developed at Wickenby Airfield in the UK, but will be manufactured at Bentonville, HQ of Walmart, in the USA.

The GB1 has an all-carbon fibre composite airframe with a maximum load of +/110g, and is powered by a 303hp Lycoming AE10-580 engine. Philipp says that the GB1 is not only an aerobatic aircraft but a capable tourer too, with a max range of 1,000nm.

FAST FACTS

Game Composites GameBird GB1

Vne 235kt

Cruise speed 75%, 5000ft 200kt

Stall speed, mtow 56kt

Range @75%, 5000ft. 200kt, 30 min reserve 1,850km/1,000nm

Empty weight 585kg

Max Takeoff Weight +/-10g 880kg

Max Takeoff Weight +/-6g 999kg

Full Fuel Useful Load 190kg

Load Factor +/-10 G

Wingspan 7.7m

Length 6.9m

Wing area 11.3sq m

Powerplant Lycoming AEIO580B1A, 303hp, 6-cyl

MTV14-190-130-1 four-blade prop

Game Composites