EASA certification for Garmin’s all-in-one ADS-B transponders

Garmin has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of the GTX 345 and GTX 335 all-in-one ADS-B transponders for fixed-wing General Aviation aircraft and helicopters.

The GTX 345/335 include Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B Out with options for built-in WAAS, as well as dual-link ADS-B In. The GTX 345/335 are compatible with a wide variety of current and legacy Garmin displays, including select G1000 Integrated Flight Decks.

The GTX 345 and GTX 335 are both the common 1.65in (4.2cm) tall panel-mount transponder size. They have a bright, sunlight readable digital display including pressure altitude readout, dedicated buttons for numeric squawk code entry and a built-in timer.

An option for an integrated WAAS/GPS position source provides aircraft owners and operators with an all-in-one solution that meets ADS-B Out requirements.

The GTX 345 pairs with compatible displays to add ADS-B In traffic, incorporating exclusive features such as TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic. The GTX 345 also includes a dual-link ADS-B receiver that provides pilots with a complete picture of ADS-B-equipped traffic.

Beyond the display, the GTX 345 may be integrated into the aircraft’s audio panel to provide ATC-like audible alerts, such as “Traffic: 10 O’Clock, same altitude, two miles” to help pilots keep their eyes outside the cockpit when looking for traffic. Additionally, an optional altitude encoder is available and conveniently mounts on the tray of the transponder for easy installation and service, precluding the need for a static check.

As well as the G1000, the GTX 345 integrates with many installed displays to provide the benefits of ADS-B In. This includes Garmin’s GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators and GNS 430W/530W navigators, the G500/G600 glass flight displays, G3X Touch, aera 796/795, aera 660, Garmin Pilot and select third-party avionics.

Whatever the existing avionics, customers can wirelessly receive ADS-B traffic, as well as precise GPS position data for use within mobile applications and back-up attitude information from the built-in AHRS via Connext with the GTX 345.

Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) is enhanced by the AHRS within the transponder, displaying GPS-derived airspeed, altitude and vertical speed overlaid on a 3D topographic landscape. Wireless compatibility includes the aera 660 and aera 796/795, as well as the Garmin Pilot app.

The GTX 345 and GTX 335 transponders are available immediately and have received EASA approval for installation in a wide range of General Aviation aircraft and helicopters.

