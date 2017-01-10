EASA approval for Robinson R66 Turbine Marine

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued final approval for the R66 Turbine Marine pop-out float installation.

Tests conducted last summer in Spain demonstrated that Robinson’s pop-out float installation meets Sea State 4 requirements. It means the R66 Marine can be used in emergency situations and for commercial operations. Sea State refers to the height, period, and character of waves on the surface of a large body of water.

Torrance, California-based Robinson Helicopter said it is looking forward to expanding the Marine’s market throughout Europe.

