e-Go may return with electric power

Giotto Castelli, designer of the e-Go aircraft, has bought the assets of the company which closed last year after producing a prototype and one production aircraft.

The e-Go is a single-seat degegulated aircraft (SSDR) that has won acclaim for its innovative design, handling and performance. However, it carried a high price tag which deterred potential buyers.

e-Go aeroplanes will form part of Castelli’s GioCAS aeronautical engineering consultancy. Castelli is currently working through ways of reducing production costs of the aircraft which may require some re-engineering. He is also looking at power units with the eventual aim of offering it with an electric motor.

