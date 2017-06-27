e-Go may return with electric power

By Dave Calderwood |
e-go aeroplanes

Giotto Castelli, designer of the e-Go aircraft, has bought the assets of the company which closed last year after producing a prototype and one production aircraft.

The e-Go is a single-seat degegulated aircraft (SSDR) that has won acclaim for its innovative design, handling and performance. However, it carried a high price tag which deterred potential buyers.

Giotto Castelli
Giotto Castelli, designer of the e-Go SSDR, has bought the assets of the company and hopes to restart production in the future.

e-Go aeroplanes will form part of Castelli’s GioCAS aeronautical engineering consultancy. Castelli is currently working through ways of reducing production costs of the aircraft which may require some re-engineering. He is also looking at power units with the eventual aim of offering it with an electric motor.

From FLYER 2016: Cash crisis forces e-Go to lay off staff

Comments

  1. I wish him the very best of luck but the original price tag was far too high to attract any buyers. Keith Dennison gave some awe-inspiring demonstrations of the prototype at AeroExpo, Sywell but a single seat touring aircraft will always be a small niche market. Making any profit will be exceedingly difficult. One essential truth – To make a small fortune in general aviation you had better start off with a big one….!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *