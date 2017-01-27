Dynon EFIS receives OK for certified aircraft retrofits in US

American pilots can now install a Dynon Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) in an expanded range of certified aircraft including Beechcraft, Cessna, Grumman, Maule, Mooney and Piper piston singles.

The two Dynon EFIS which can be fitted are the 4-inch EFIS-D10A primary flight display and 7-inch EFIS-D100. They can be installed as primary or backup primary flight displays under the Accessible Safety STC (Supplemental Type Certificate) programme agreed between EAA and FAA officials.

The list of eligible aircraft includes:

Beechcraft Bonanza, Debonair, Musketeer, Sundowner, Sierra, and Skipper

Cessna 150, 152, 170, 172, 175, 177, 177RG, 180, 182, 185, 205, 206, 207, and 210

Grumman AA-1 and AA-5

Maule M-4, M-5, M-6, and M-7

Mooney M20

Piper PA-24, PA-28, PA-32, and PA-38

The Dynon units show attitude, airspeed, altitude, turn rate, inclinometer (angle of bank), g-meter, up/down timers, clock, and voltmeter. Battery backup provides power in event of aircraft electrical system failure. Other optional capabilities include angle of attack, magnetic heading, OAT, true airspeed, winds aloft, and density altitude.

Dynon said, “Unique to this STC, EAA, Dynon, and the FAA worked together to allow the EFIS-D10A / EFIS-D100 to be installed without the traditional Technical Standard Order (TSO) or Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) requirement. Dynon’s product is also verified against the recently developed ASTM 3153-15, Standard Specification for Verification of Avionics Systems. The EFIS-D10A and EFIS-D100 are the same commercial products that have been available to experimental and LSA customers for years.”

