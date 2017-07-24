Dynon to certify SkyView glass cockpit

SkyView HDX, the flagship integrated avionics system from Dynon and previously only available for home-built aircraft, is to be type certificated.

The SkyView HDX system will be available as a retrofit glass cockpit for light aircraft – the Cessna 172 piston single and Beech B58 Baron complex twin will be the first. Dynon expects to continuously expand the approved model list (AML) to a broad range of type certificated aircraft.

John Torode, Dynon founder and CEO, said, “For years, thousands of light sport and amateur-built aircraft pilots have benefited from Dynon’s intuitive, affordable, and safety-enhancing integrated avionics systems. We’re ready to bring the Dynon approach to the rest of the GA fleet.”

The Dynon SkyView HDX features:

Primary Flight Display with Synthetic Vision and Angle-of-Attack

Autopilot

Engine Monitor with all EGTs/CHTs

Lean Assist and Fuel Computer

Mapping with Flight Planning, ADS-B Traffic and Weather

Electronic Flight Bag

Mode S Transponder with 2020-compliant ADS-B Out

Battery Backup and more.

It’s not just for VFR use either, says Dynon. “Installing SkyView HDX does not change aircraft certification basis or operating limitations. All primary flight instruments, including attitude, are fully IFR capable. The system also includes an independent backup EFIS. SkyView HDX is additionally compatible with popular IFR navigators like the Avidyne IFD series and the GTN/GNS series.”

Pricing for Dynon Certified products will be the same as for the LSA/experimental versions, with STCs (Supplemental Type Certificate) priced separately. The cost of installation in a C172 is approximately $16,000.

Dynon