The Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford (May Bank Holiday weekend Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May) offers an awe-inspiring feast of flying for all the family with kids going free.

In addition to aerobatic displays, feats of aerial ingenuity, roaring jets and amazing bygone aircraft filling the skies, visitors can experience the award-winning exhibitions at IWM Duxford as entrance to the whole museum – including AirSpace, the newly redeveloped American Air Museum and the Battle of Britain exhibition – is included in the price of the air show ticket.

The Duxford Air Festival is the first of three air shows at IWM Duxford in 2017, its centenary year. Work began to build the airfield in 1917 while the First World War was still being fought. 100 years later, Duxford remains an operational airfield and is now a world-class aviation museum.

The confirmed flying programme for the Duxford Air Festival to date features: