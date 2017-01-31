Diamond Aircraft introduces new Garmin G1000 NXi

Diamond Aircraft has confirmed that the new Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flightdeck will be fitted to its piston aircraft, including the twin-engine DA62 and DA42-VI/DA42 NG and the single-engine DA40 NG.

“We are excited to present the all-new Garmin G1000 NXi to our state-of-the art piston aircraft,” said Christian Dries, CEO and owner of Diamond Aircraft Austria.

“In 2001, we were the first OEM to commit to Garmin’s then top-secret fully integrated G1000, selected as an integral key part of the DA42 Twinstar and we are happy to offer our customers the latest in avionics yet again.”

The Garmin NXi uses the same basic user interface of the G1000 with several improvements. Features include:

Modernised graphics

More powerful processors for faster and smoother map rendering

New LED back-lighting

New digital moving maps for both IFR and VFR flying.

Diamond Aircraft also confirmed that retrofit installations will be available for the DA62, DA42 NG/DA42-VI and DA40 NG.

Diamond Aircraft Austria