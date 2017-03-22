Classic Wings and Wheels, Bidford

Name of event
Classic Wings and Wheels
Date
May 2017
Location
Bidford on Avon Gliding Club
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Event organiser: Gillian Stewart
T: 01789 778807
E: BidfordGlidingandFlyingClub@hotmail.com
A gathering of classic vehicles and modern and classic aircraft at Bidford’s lovely grass airfield. Visiting pilots very welcome, joining instructions on Bidford Gliding website. Entry from 10.00, donations to Home Farm Trust charity. Bar and Barbecue Fun and Games.