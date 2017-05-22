Cirrus Vision Jet receives European type certificate

Amid all the high-end multi-million dollar business jets on display at this week’s European Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (EBACE) sits a row of slightly smaller aircraft, some with propellers at the front. But there’s one that hasn’t been seen in Europe before, the Cirrus Vision Jet, and it was there not just to show off the world’s first personal single-engine jet, but also to receive its European type certificate.

“The EASA approval of the Vision Jet Type Certificate paves the way for a ramp up of aircraft deliveries in Europe and continues to propel Cirrus Aircraft into new markets across the world,” said Pat Waddick of Cirrus.

“There is no better way to celebrate this achievement than to have the first Vision Jet delivered to Europe on display at EBACE this week.”

EASA approval comes after Cirrus Aircraft earned the Vision Jet Type Certificate from the US authority, the FAA, in October 2016. Deliveries began in December 2016 and Cirrus says more than 600 jets are on order.

In addition to the EASA validation, the Vision Jet recently received approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) in Australia as well.

Opportunities for single-engine turbine (SET) aircraft in Europe took a big step forwards earlier this year when the European Union accepted SET commercial operations at night and in Instrument Meteorological Conditions (SET-IMC). Such aircraft, inlcuding the Vision jet, are no longer restricted to private flights.

Cirrus Vision Jet