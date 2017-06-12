Christmas Fly-in, Compton Abbas

Name of event

Christmas Fly-in Location

Compton Abbas Airfield, Salisbury, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Our Compton Christmas Fly In’s are a great chance to squeeze a visit in before we close for a few days over the festive break. Enjoy watching the variety of aircraft that fly in (maybe even go for a flight yourself!) – all washed down with a mulled wine and mince pie! The weather back up date is the 3rd December.

Pilots: If you fly in with some festive attire on (the more extravagant the better – 2016’s event saw five Santas) then we will treat you to a free landing.