CAA receives 2,000 claims for 8.33kHz radio funding

Applications for EU funds to install new 8.33kHz radios have topped 2,000 since the scheme was launched earlier this year. The CAA revealed the total today and said the applications will be assessed and payments made to successful claims during the summer.

A second round of applications has now opened and will last until 30 September 2017, said the CAA. The same eligibility criteria will be used as previously and claims will be formally assessed after the closing date.

Claims must be supported by receipts to show that payment for equipment has been made. The CAA website contains full details of the EU funding, including the eligibility criteria document, CAP1501, and the claim form.