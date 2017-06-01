CAA launches Skyway Code for GA pilots

The CAA has launched its new Skyway Code for General Aviation pilots to help with pre-flight checks, flight planning and in-flight actions.

Ed Bellamy of the CAA’s General Aviation Unit has overseen development of the code. He said: “We wanted the Skyway Code to be something that GA pilots, new or experienced, would find useful.

“Rather than include every bit of information available we’ve focussed on what a pilot most needs to know – primarily aircraft operations and airspace, with a strong emphasis on the practicalities of VFR flying.”

Areas covered include:

Pilot responsibilities

Pre flight checks and flight planning

Airspace rules and regulations

Using aerodromes

Risks and Emergencies

Flying outside the UK

Links to useful safety and regulatory resources.

As well as covering the regulations the Skyway Code includes examples of radio phraseology, tables to work out crosswind components and ground marshalling signals.

The guide will be updated annually with other key updates and amendments.

Download the Skyway Code here.