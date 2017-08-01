CAA and GASCo launch airspace infringement awareness course

The option to go on an airspace infringement awareness course may now be offered to pilots who bust airspace. A special training package has been developed by the UK CAA and the General Aviation Safety Council (GASCo).

The CAA says it is one of the options open to them when deciding what to do about an airspace infringement. Each case is assessed individually based on the incident, the pilot’s actions and whether the pilot has previously been involved in airspace infringements.

Rob Gratton, Principal Airspace Regulator at the CAA, said. “We have always tried to prioritise pilot education as the way to deal with airspace infringements. The new course that GASCo has developed provides an excellent, in-depth option to help pilots learn from an infringement to both avoid future infringements and also to improve their general airmanship and planning skills.”

The GASCo course follows the style of the speed awareness courses offered by the police for offending drivers.

“We looked at the key elements of a typical course and developed an engaging and educational version for pilots employing threat and error management techniques,” said Mike O’Donoghue, GASCo Chief Executive.

“The GA community has said that educating a pilot post an infringement is the way forward. With this course the CAA and GASCo will deliver a significant part of that work.”

The process that the CAA uses to deal with infringements is set out at www.caa.co.uk/cap1404