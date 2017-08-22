Bristol Aero Club Fly-in, Gloucester

Name of event

Bristol Aero Club Fly-in Location

Gloucestershire Airport, Bamfurlong Lane, Cheltenham, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Our First Event at Gloucestershire Airport, our fabulous new home. It will be a great day. Free landing, (With a donation to Fly2Help), BBQ, cakes and fun plus you’ll be parked right by the fabulous Jet Age museum. A double bonus! PPR in the normal way stating you are for the Fly -In.