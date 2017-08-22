Bristol Aero Club Fly-in, Gloucester

Name of event
Bristol Aero Club Fly-in
Date
September 2017
Location
Gloucestershire Airport, Bamfurlong Lane, Cheltenham, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

01452 857700

Our First Event at Gloucestershire Airport, our fabulous new home. It will be a great day. Free landing, (With a donation to Fly2Help), BBQ, cakes and fun plus you’ll be parked right by the fabulous Jet Age museum. A double bonus! PPR in the normal way stating you are for the Fly -In.

