Name of event

Breakfast Fly-in, Deanland Location

Deanland Airfield, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Fly in to Deanland, EGKL to start the day’s flying off right – with a freshly made bacon sarnie! Arrivals from 8:30, food 9:30 – 12:00. Departures any time. £10 to land, includes a bacon sarnie, tea, coffee or soft drink. It is essential to read the noise abatement procedures (link here)

All capable aircraft are welcome to join us for breakfast and a chinwag, served within one of our hangars. Especially welcome are three- xxis microlights*, LAA and vintage aircraft, but any single engine welcome (*unfortunately we can not accept flex-wing microlights).

PPR is mandatory, preferably in advance or by phone on the day. As we will be very busy on the day PPR beforehand is preferred.

This is a fly-In only for pilots and passengers arriving by air. Unfortunately we cannot accept any other visitors by foot, vehicle or perambulator. There is no vehicle parking available and you will be turned away.

Deanland Airfield supports our local area first responders. On this fly-in the landing fees will be collected for local area community first responders including the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. Last year we collected just over £1,000 that went towards a heart defibrillator at the airfield and first responders.