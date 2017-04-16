Bordeaux International Fly-In, Saucats (LFCS)

Bordeaux Saucats
Name of event
Bordeaux International Fly-In
Date
- September 2017
Location
BORDEAUX AVIATION aerodrome de Bordeaux Leognan Saucats, Avenue de Mont de Marsan, Léognan, France
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

James Emery contact@bespokelanguagesolutions.co.uk

The third annual Bordeaux International Fly-In will be held at Saucats airfield (LFCS). Surrounded by vineyards in the heart of the prestigious Pessac-Léognan wine appellation, Saucats is ideally located for visiting châteaux and also for the centre of Bordeaux, located about half an hour’s drive away.
As in previous years, I will be organising the following:
  • Minibus for group transport
  • Rental cars which can be left at the airfield on departure
  • Wine tasting
  • Visit to the centre of Bordeaux
  • Fly-out to a local airfield restaurant
  • Special pilots’ banquet on the last night
About the airfield
800m hard runway
No landing or parking fees
Avgas available (currently 1.80 euro per litre)
Accommodation
The IBIS Budget / Style hotels in Villenave d’Ornon have worked well in previous years. Le Chalet Lyrique in Gradignan is also nice and about the same distance away.