Bordeaux International Fly-In, Saucats (LFCS)

The third annual Bordeaux International Fly-In will be held at Saucats airfield (LFCS). Surrounded by vineyards in the heart of the prestigious Pessac-Léognan wine appellation, Saucats is ideally located for visiting châteaux and also for the centre of Bordeaux, located about half an hour’s drive away.

As in previous years, I will be organising the following:

Minibus for group transport

Rental cars which can be left at the airfield on departure

Wine tasting

Visit to the centre of Bordeaux

Fly-out to a local airfield restaurant

Special pilots’ banquet on the last night

About the airfield

800m hard runway

No landing or parking fees

Avgas available (currently 1.80 euro per litre)

Accommodation

The IBIS Budget / Style hotels in Villenave d’Ornon have worked well in previous years. Le Chalet Lyrique in Gradignan is also nice and about the same distance away.