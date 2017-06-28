BMAA Bonus Day, Duxford

Name of event

BMAA Bonus Day

Imperial War Museum Duxford, Duxford, United Kingdom

Yes Event website

On Sunday 10th September 2017, BMAA members will be able to fly in and visit the museum and there will be a considerably reduced landing fee of £8.00. This annual event is very popular so make reservations early. Slots can be reserved by contacting IWM Duxford Air Traffic Control to register your interest. BMAA membership number must be given when booking.