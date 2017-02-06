Blackmore Vale Revival, Henstridge

Name of event
Blackmore Vale Revival
July 2017
Henstridge Airfield, Henstridge, United Kingdom
Yes
Blackmore Vale Revival is an annual Classic Vehicle and Vintage Show, held at the beginning of July at Henstridge Airfield on the Somerset/Dorset Border. Visitors traditionally dress in vintage clothing at the show, which includes trade and craft stalls, family entertainment, beer and refreshment tents and arena entertainment, all in the style of the Goodwood Revival.