Blackmore Vale Revival, Henstridge

Blackmore Vale Revival is an annual Classic Vehicle and Vintage Show, held at the beginning of July at Henstridge Airfield on the Somerset/Dorset Border. Visitors traditionally dress in vintage clothing at the show, which includes trade and craft stalls, family entertainment, beer and refreshment tents and arena entertainment, all in the style of the Goodwood Revival.