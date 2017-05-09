Biggin Hill celebrates 100 with longer hours

Biggin Hill Airport is celebrating its 100th year with a package of events and initiatives to improve it as a destination for both GA and business aviation. Operating hours have increased from 1 May, a new noise-monitoring system is in place, but the downside is that the shorter cross runway 29/11 has closed permanently.

The new operating hours are: 0630-2300 Monday to Friday, 0800-2200 weekends and bank holidays.

The noise-monitoring system is part of the agreement with local councils for the longer hours. It is internet based so the public can view all aircraft using the airport as well as aircraft overflying the area en route to or from other London airports. See it here

“We are very excited by the new system,” said Will Curtis, managing director of the airport.

“We promised to deliver this system as part of the new agreement on airport opening hours. I am passionate about ensuring that the airport is always as good a neighbour as practically possible.”

Biggin Hill celebrated the actual centennial date – 17 February – with a flypast (pictured above) by a new Learjet 75 operated from the airport by charter firm Zenith Aviation flying in formation with a Sptifire from the Heritage Hangar. The two-seat Spitfire was piloted by Peter Kynsey and in the rear was 100-year old Ray Roberts from Margate who flew Spitfires with the RAF and ATA during WWII.

This year will also see confirmation of the London Aerospace & Technology College being built at the airport, flying and engineering bursaries for young people, a two-day Festival of Flight on 19-20 August and opening to the public of the heritage areas of the airfield during ‘Battle of Britain’ week in September.

London Biggin Hill Airport