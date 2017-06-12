Big Breakfast Fly-in, Compton Abbas

Name of event

Big Breakfast Fly-in Location

Compton Abbas Airfield, Salisbury, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Due to popular demand we are, for one day only, having a fly in dedicated to the Compton Breakfasts that our pilots fly in from far and wide for. We’ll have a selection of breakfast items revolving round our lovely local butchers produce – available from 0930 until 1430. The weather back up date is the 17th September.

Pilots: Everyone welcome throughout the day with a free landing on us.