Best of British Community Day & Fly-in, North Weald

Best of British Fly-in
July 2017
North Weald Airfield, United Kingdom
Yes
Tickets £6 per person. Babies one year and under free. Gates open 10.00. Disabled parking avaialable. Free activities and entertainment such as bouncy castles, inflatables, petting farm and Gamez Bus available all day for free in the children’s ‘Adventure Land’.
Arena events form 12.00 including Stunt Bikes, Epping Pipe Band, Dance Troupes and Epping Gymnastics Club.Fairground organ and Big Swing roundabout will also be entertaining our visitors.
Fly-in is being supported by the de Havilland Moth Club, International Auster Club and the Beagle Pup & Bulldog Club. Helicopter pleasure flights available from £35 per person.
Military vehicles and re-enactors, classid British cars and motorbikes will also be on show.