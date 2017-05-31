Best of British Community Day & Fly-in, North Weald

Name of event

Best of British Fly-in Location

North Weald Airfield, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Arena events form 12.00 including Stunt Bikes, Epping Pipe Band, Dance Troupes and Epping Gymnastics Club.Fairground organ and Big Swing roundabout will also be entertaining our visitors.

Fly-in is being supported by the de Havilland Moth Club, International Auster Club and the Beagle Pup & Bulldog Club. Helicopter pleasure flights available from £35 per person.

Military vehicles and re-enactors, classid British cars and motorbikes will also be on show.