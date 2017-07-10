Bell Helicopter restarts flight tests of 525 Relentless

Bell Helicopter has restarted flight tests of its newest helicopter, the 525 Relentless super medium class twin.

Tests were stopped after a flight test prototype crashed a year ago, killing both test pilots on board.

“Today we have resumed a key element of the Bell 525 programme,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO of Bell Helicopter.

“Bell Helicopter has worked with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA since the accident and we are confident in the resumption of flight test activity.

“The team is focused on certification in 2018 and we are committed to bringing this innovative and high-performing helicopter to market,” added Snyder.

The Bell 525 is the world’s first fly-by-wire commercial helicopter and is designed to operate safely and reliably in austere environments with decreased pilot workload.

The aircraft features the first fully-integrated touch screen avionics suite designed for helicopters, the Garmin G5000H. Bell claims best-in-class payload, cargo volumes and passenger comfort.

