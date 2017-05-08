Battle for Manston Airport hots up

For years Manston Airport on the Kent coast was a forgotten backwater. Now it’s hot property with three developers looking to make something of the site.

Just before this month’s local elections, a US logistics company looking for a base for 12 aircraft was reported to have expressed an interest in re-opening the airport.

Spokesman for the investment group, Dale Crawford, said, “There is a clear commercial need for additional airport capacity in the south-east. Compared to all the difficulties involved in building extra runways at Gatwick or Heathrow, Manston offers some clear advantages to ambitious operators looking for a speedy solution to their logistical needs”.

Local business leader David Foley, of the Thanet & East Kent Chamber of Commerce, said, “Mr Crawford has contacted the Chamber with an outline of his plans. We understand that over £100 million is available for investment.”

Meanwhile, a different US company, RiverOak Strategic Partners (RSP), which also wants to re-open Manston as a air freight hub, will open a public consultation starting on Monday, 12 June.

“The consultation will last for six weeks and will close on Sunday 23 July,” said the company.

“During the consultation, copies of the proposed airport masterplan, detailed research reports into the demand for Manston as an airport, the economic and social impact of reviving the airport and the Preliminary Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) will all be available for inspection and comment.

“The consultation is an opportunity for members of the public to scrutinise our proposals and suggest any changes to them. RiverOak Strategic Partners is also keen to hear any ideas about how to maximise the benefits to the region from reopening Manston Airport.”

RSP’s bid is backed by local MP Sir Roger Gale, who is standing again in June’s General Election. He said, ” I have fought for the future of Manston Airport for the best part of 25years and I shall continue to do so. Manston is a national asset that must, in the interests of Great Britain Limited, be re-opened as swiftly as possible.

“The demand for air-freight capacity is growing annually and as Britain develops the new markets that we will need to survive and prosper post-Brexit that demand, particularly in the South East, will be greater still.”

However, the UK company which owns the Manston site, closed as an airport in 2014, Stone Hill Park, has submitted its own masterplan for 2,500 homes, a manufacturing focused business park, sports and recreational facilities, with the former runway becoming the focal point for a network of parkland, trails and outdoor space, and a ‘heritage hub’ at the site.

